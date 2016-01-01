Overview

Dr. David Keilman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburg School of Medicine|University of Pittsburg School of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Keilman works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.