Dr. David Keller, DO
Dr. David Keller, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
David D Keller DO PC195 Fore River Pkwy Ste 470, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 347-3164
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Keller is an amazing practitioner who is able to gently work with the body to keep it healthy and aligned to provide the best use of muscles and body mechanics to provide for a healthier life style. His ability to deal with chronic and acute pain is unrivaled in Maine. Highly recommended.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861448201
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.