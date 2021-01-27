Dr. David Kelsall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelsall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kelsall, MD
Dr. David Kelsall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Denver Ear Institute
Rocky Mountain Ear Center601 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-5971
- Swedish Medical Center
Excellent doctor! Very knowledge and caring. Reviewed all my records in advance and was very kind. Spent a lot of time explaining things to me. Definitely recommend highly!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Denver Ear Institute
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kelsall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsall has seen patients for Tinnitus, Vertigo and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsall.
