Dr. David Kemp, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Kemp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austell, GA. They graduated from University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston.
Dr. Kemp works at
Locations
Austell Family Dental Care780 E West Connector Ste 108, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 744-1197Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Bridge procedure is still ongoing, but so far everything has gone well. There was a delay in a piece of material that pushed my procedure but the entire staff handled it professionally and promptly. Special thanks to Victoria (front desk) for going out of her way to resolve the situation. Dr. Kemp is and has always handled my visits professionally and with humor. He is very knowledgeable about his craft and strive to do an expectational job. I can't end this review without saying how special and outstanding my Hygienist (Lisa) has been throughout my time at Austell Family Dental Care. She is the reason I chose this location. I followed Lisa from another location in Dallas Ga which was more convenient of a drive for me than traveling to Austell Family Dental. Thanks Austell Family Dental Care!
About Dr. David Kemp, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1538167069
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
