Dr. David Kennel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Kennel works at Physicians Care Northwest in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.