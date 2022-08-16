Dr. David Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kent, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Kent works at
Locations
Dermatologic Surgery Specialists PC308 Coliseum Dr Ste 200, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 216-2342
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great care. Really cares about your health and your feelings
About Dr. David Kent, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- Med College Ga
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
