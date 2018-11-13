Dr. Kerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kerman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Kerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Miami School of Medicine Department of Nephrology1475 NW 12th Ave Fl 1, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerman?
explained the process of the procedure in its entirety. I felt comfortable and safe. very professional.
About Dr. David Kerman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851593040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerman works at
Dr. Kerman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.