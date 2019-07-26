Dr. David Kerns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kerns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kerns, MD
Dr. David Kerns, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Kerns works at
Dr. Kerns' Office Locations
-
1
East Texas Vascular Associates P.A.700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tc Anesthesia LLC1040 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-8702
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Pittsburg
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerns?
Dr Kerns did a total thyroidectomy in January 2017. Dr Kerns and Leslie Kerns are two of the absolute best! He is very competent and professional in addition to being an excellent surgeon. I barely have a scar and would go back if I had any other surgical needs in the future.
About Dr. David Kerns, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073515565
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes Hospital
- SUNY Health Science Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerns works at
Dr. Kerns has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.