Dr. David Kerstetter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Kerstetter works at Blair Gastroenterology Associates in Altoona, PA with other offices in Everett, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.