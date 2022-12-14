Dr. David Kerstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kerstetter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kerstetter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and Upmc Altoona.
Locations
-
1
Blair Gastroenterology Associates, Altoona810 Valley View Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-5469Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Blair Gastro Bedford195 Memorial Dr, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (814) 946-5469
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kerstetter is a top-notch doctor. He is professional, caring, a great listener and the best problem solving doctor I have found in PA, in this field. His practice runs efficiently, is clean and organized, and has caring individuals working for them. I have referred 4 more people to him because he is so wonderful!
About Dr. David Kerstetter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dickinson College
Dr. Kerstetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerstetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerstetter works at
Dr. Kerstetter has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerstetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerstetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.