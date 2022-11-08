Overview

Dr. David Kessler, DO is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.



Dr. Kessler works at Massapequa Dermatology in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.