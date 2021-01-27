Dr. David Key, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Key is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Key, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Key, MD
Dr. David Key, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Key works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Key's Office Locations
-
1
Dayton Physicians2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 500, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 425-0003
-
2
Miami Valley Hospital South2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-4600
-
3
North Dayton Rheumatology9000 N Main St Ste 200, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Key?
Completely different from last year. Last year they would not have even gotten a one star. It had nothing to due with the doctor but the office staff. This appointment I give 5 stars. Great experience in the office. Dr. Keys is very knowledgeable and took the time to answer all our questions. Way to make your office run more efficient and patient friendly.
About Dr. David Key, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518075936
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Key has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Key accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Key has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Key works at
Dr. Key has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Key on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Key. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Key.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Key, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Key appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.