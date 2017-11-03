Dr. David Keyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Keyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Keyes, MD
Dr. David Keyes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Keyes works at
Dr. Keyes' Office Locations
Sandrow and Keyes MD PA8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 101E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-2550MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keyes is an excellent orthopedic surgeon. He operated on my left knee torn meniscus in 2008. I have felt fantastic since then. Zero pain
About Dr. David Keyes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Hosp
- Univ of Miami/VA/Jackson Meml Hosp
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida
