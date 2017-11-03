Overview of Dr. David Keyes, MD

Dr. David Keyes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Keyes works at Sandrow and Keyes MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.