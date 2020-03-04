Overview of Dr. David Khaski, MD

Dr. David Khaski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.