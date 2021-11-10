Dr. Kheradyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kheradyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Kheradyar, MD
Dr. David Kheradyar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kheradyar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kheradyar's Office Locations
-
1
Synapse Neurology Inc. A Professional Corp.323 N Prairie Ave Ste 200, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 680-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kheradyar?
I am (Anthony Stone ) blessed to have Dr David Kheradyar as My Neurologist. I have had Epilepsy for 64 years starting in 1957. He is the best NEUROLOGIST I HAVE HAD OF ALL NUEROLOGISTS I HAVE HAD SINCE 1957 Anthony Stone a Patient if Dr. Kheradyar Located At 323 North Prairie Ave Suite 200 In Inglewood, California
About Dr. David Kheradyar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1518917640
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kheradyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kheradyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kheradyar works at
Dr. Kheradyar has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheradyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kheradyar speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheradyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheradyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheradyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheradyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.