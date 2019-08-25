See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. David Khodadadian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Khodadadian, MD

Dr. David Khodadadian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Khodadadian works at David Khodadadian MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khodadadian's Office Locations

    David Khodadadian MD
    357a Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 497-1757
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2019
    Dr. K has delivered two of my children. I'm currently pregnant. He is very passionate and caring. He helped me conceive the first time with medication due to a hormonal imbalance. No other doctor has helped me the way he has.
    Tiffany — Aug 25, 2019
    About Dr. David Khodadadian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821097080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Khodadadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodadadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khodadadian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khodadadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khodadadian works at David Khodadadian MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khodadadian’s profile.

    Dr. Khodadadian has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khodadadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodadadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodadadian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khodadadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khodadadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

