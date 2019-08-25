Overview of Dr. David Khodadadian, MD

Dr. David Khodadadian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Khodadadian works at David Khodadadian MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.