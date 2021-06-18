Overview of Dr. David Kielar, MD

Dr. David Kielar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Kielar works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.