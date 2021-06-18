Dr. David Kielar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kielar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kielar, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kielar, MD
Dr. David Kielar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Kielar's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had cataract surgery on both eyes & was very happy with the outcome & how I was treated. Dr. Kielar is very professional but very friendly & puts pts at ease.
About Dr. David Kielar, MD
- English
- 1003832866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kielar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kielar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kielar has seen patients for Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kielar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kielar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kielar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kielar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kielar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.