Dr. David Kielty, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kielty, MD
Dr. David Kielty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kielty's Office Locations
- 1 365 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 985-6600
Southcoast Health At Rosebrook100 Rosebrook Way, Wareham, MA 02571 Directions (508) 985-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How do you say Thank You for saving my sight. . . he did and I will always be greatful his warm and gentle bedside manner and willingness to help you progress/heal as quickly as possible make him the type of doctor I will always and have referred to anyone and everyone I know . . . wonderful
About Dr. David Kielty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790784536
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Davis
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
