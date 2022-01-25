Dr. David Kiessling Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiessling Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kiessling Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 534-8888
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc1900 Malvern Ave Ste 203, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 321-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Kiessling was very thorough in explaining the steps he recommended. He made me feel very comfortable and made sure all my questions were answered. I highly recommend him,
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Kiessling Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiessling Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiessling Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiessling Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiessling Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiessling Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiessling Jr.
