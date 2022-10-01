Dr. David Kiken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kiken, MD
Overview
Locations
Robert S. Freid M.d. P.A.205 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 301-9500
Family Eyecare LLC515 N Wood Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 925-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took my dad for mohs surgery for a basil skin cancer. Doc is great. Staff is so friendly and put my dad at ease. Well done and efficient.
About Dr. David Kiken, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiken has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.