Overview

Dr. David Kiken, MD is a Dermatologist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Kiken works at Robert S. Freid M.d. P.A. in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Linden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.