Dr. David Killion, MD
Dr. David Killion, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc6325 E TANQUE VERDE RD, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 546-1159
Urological Assocs Southern AZ2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 795-5830
Akdhc LLC2115 W 16th St, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (520) 795-5830
Camp Lowell Surgery Center LLC4620 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5830
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Killion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killion has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Killion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killion.
