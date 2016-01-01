Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Kim
Overview of Dr. David Kim
Dr. David Kim is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Radiation oncology9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2195
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-6875Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Kim
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043552508
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Kim works at
