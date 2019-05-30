Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
1
Huntington Beach Orthopedics and Sports Medicine19582 Beach Blvd Ste 120, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 848-1911
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered a shoulder injury while training with my Jiujitsu sparring partners. I needed to find a top level Orthopedic Surgeon in Orange County who could repair my shoulder to handle the stresses I put on it at times. I liked what I read about Dr. Kim's training and affiliation, so I called his office to set up an appointment. Dr. Kim set me up for an MRI to accurately diagnosed my injury. The MRI showed I had a completely torn rotator cuff tendon, along with other damage to my labrum and biceps tendon. Dr. Kim's office staff guided me through the pre-surgery and post-surgery process. Special thanks to Mulani for the pre-surgery help...she is a life saver! Thank you too Melissa for your post-surgery help. Dr Kim performed surgery on my shoulder, and everything went exactly like he said it would. My shoulder recovery has been going great. It's getting stronger every week, along with increasing range of motion. My shoulder movement is very smooth! Thank you Dr. Kim! and Melissa!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1255314431
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.