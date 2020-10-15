Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Texas Cerebrovascular and Stroke Institute1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 2400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 543-6810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim was able to successfully complete a procedure on me that my gastroenterologist was afraid couldn't be done except by surgery. He is obviously very skilled and has a great personality to boot.
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306894340
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Port Placements or Replacements and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
