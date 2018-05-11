See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. David Kim, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Kim, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Willow Medical & Wellness in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Willow Medical & Wellness
    920 E 72ND AVE, Anchorage, AK 99518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 222-0753
    Anchorage Psychiatry
    2550 Denali St Ste 1611, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 344-0711
    Friday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. David Kim, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316146426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado School of Mines
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.