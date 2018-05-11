Dr. David Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kim, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Willow Medical & Wellness920 E 72ND AVE, Anchorage, AK 99518 Directions (907) 222-0753
-
2
Anchorage Psychiatry2550 Denali St Ste 1611, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 344-0711Friday11:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim is a knowledgeable and caring person. He helped me very much during an extremely difficult time of my life. His comments, questions and suggestions were always right on spot. He is thoughtful, reflecting and calm. His friendly and supportive demeanor puts you to ease and makes you comfortable discussing very personal matters. I greatly appreciate Dr. Kim’s help when I needed it the most.
About Dr. David Kim, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Korean
- 1316146426
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Colorado School of Mines
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.