Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
DFW Bariatric Institute8350 Dallas Pkwy Ste 300, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 213-8300
-
2
DFW Bariatric Institute5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 567-2039
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Excellent! The staff treated me with respect and was most helpful. while the Dr is a man of little words, he is caring and concerned about his patients overall health decisions.
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356316442
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Med
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.