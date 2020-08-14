Overview of Dr. David Kim, MD

Dr. David Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Georgia Eye Inst in Savannah, GA with other offices in Glennville, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.