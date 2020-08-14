Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kim, MD
Dr. David Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Memorial Health University Medical Center4720 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 354-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Eye Institute605 S Veterans Blvd, Glennville, GA 30427 Directions (912) 654-4700
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC420 Gentilly Pl, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Kim works at
