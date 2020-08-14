See All Ophthalmologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. David Kim, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kim, MD

Dr. David Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Georgia Eye Inst in Savannah, GA with other offices in Glennville, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4720 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Georgia Eye Institute
    605 S Veterans Blvd, Glennville, GA 30427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 654-4700
  3. 3
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-8000
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    420 Gentilly Pl, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 489-3606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    About Dr. David Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508805052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

