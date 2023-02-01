Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-7260
Amita Hlth Alexian Brothers Medcl Ctr800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 439-1005
Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Glenoaks701 Winthrop Ave, Glendale Heights, IL 60139 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is great. He takes time to listen and analyze the information that you present to him. He will present you with his thoughts and recommendations in a clear manner while allowing for your input and questions.
About Dr. David Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730170804
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
