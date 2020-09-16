See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. David Kim, OD

Optometry
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Kim, OD

Dr. David Kim, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Acosta Ignacio MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acosta Ignacio MD Inc.
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 3, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 495-0518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr.David Kim Retinal specialist in west hills and his entire staff they are very professional , friendly welcoming caring very respectful the office is very clean everything is very organise well prepare and they are there to do everything to help their patients . Dr.Kim is honest knowledgeable best in his specialty he is a true gentleman. I highly recommend him and his services my experience with him and his office was nothing but the best in everything and every way . God bless them ????
    — Sep 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Kim, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1952320574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Kim, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

