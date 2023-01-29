Dr. David Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kim, MD
Dr. David Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Reliant Medical Group Inc.5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Umass Memorial Mri & Imaging Center LLC28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 486-4472
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had CTR surgury by Dr. Kim, and it went really well. Immediate releif of the sharp palm pains and complete numbness of my fingertips. The insicion and stitches are a work of art. I've seen some pictures of people's CTR sites on reddit while researching what to expect, and his sutures are a work of art. They are perfect little Xs, straight and evenly spaced, the incision is tiny, only 1/2 an inch, and the skin is drawn together smoothly, not all bunched up like I've seen. 10/10 on technique. His bedside manner was warm and caring, even when I was ignorant of why anesthesia was necessary. He didn't offer anything in the way of information regarding what outcomes to expect, complications that might arise, home wound care, or hand excersizes, that's his only flaw. This was fine for me as I practiced due diligence and googled it, but it might not be very good for his less self-education inclined patients. I'll be requesting him for my second surgury when it is time.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992721724
- Baylor College Of Med
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.