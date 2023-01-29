Overview of Dr. David Kim, MD

Dr. David Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.