Dr. David King, MD
Overview of Dr. David King, MD
Dr. David King, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 220, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 786-1620
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA345 Sherman St Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 251-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
His first concern was relieving the horrible pain so that I would have the strength and will to face whatever the tests were going to reveal. I don’t think I’ve ever run into a more compassionate and concerned physician.
About Dr. David King, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1417049396
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University
- Medical Oncology
