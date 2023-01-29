Overview of Dr. David King, MD

Dr. David King, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.



Dr. King works at Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.