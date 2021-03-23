Dr. David King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David King, MD
Overview of Dr. David King, MD
Dr. David King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. King's Office Locations
David H King, M.D.320 Dardanelli Ln Ste 23, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to Dr. King for prostrate problems. Dr. King was great!! Problem solved...he is a very caring individual. Friendly office staff.
About Dr. David King, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1578507083
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
