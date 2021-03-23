Overview of Dr. David King, MD

Dr. David King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. King works at David H King, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.