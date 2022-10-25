Dr. David King is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David King
Overview of Dr. David King
Dr. David King is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. King's Office Locations
- 1 633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2113
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Since seeing Dr. King and having surgery him and his staff have showed me that there would be an end to my pain. Through recommending to the best therapist ever I am once again able to do things I haven't done in months..Thanks Dr King I appreciate you for everything.
About Dr. David King
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- University of Virginia
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
49 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
