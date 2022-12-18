Dr. David King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David King, DO
Overview of Dr. David King, DO
Dr. David King, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and Pawhuska Hospital.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates - David O. King, DO4140 SE Adams Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 214-8232Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Pawhuska Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. King pinpoints my problems quickly and has recommendations ready. He is very knowledgeable and caring. Thank you Dr. King for your good care.
About Dr. David King, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1891788998
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. King works at
