Overview of Dr. David King, DO

Dr. David King, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and Pawhuska Hospital.



Dr. King works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates of Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Pathological Spine Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.