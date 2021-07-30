Overview of Dr. David Kingrey, MD

Dr. David Kingrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Kingrey works at Vision Surgery Consultants in Wichita, KS with other offices in Newton, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.