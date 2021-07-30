Dr. David Kingrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kingrey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kingrey, MD
Dr. David Kingrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Kingrey's Office Locations
1
Vision Surgery Consultants PA1100 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-6273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Vision Surgery Consultants218 S Kansas Ave, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 283-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My vision was beyond correction before I visited Dr. Kingrey. After cataract surgery and PanOptic lens implants, it was better than I could have every imagined. I haven't seen this good since my 20's. Dr. Kingrey and his staff are remarkably efficient and very well organized. I'm very pleased with my experience.
About Dr. David Kingrey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093781593
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Kingrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kingrey has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingrey.
