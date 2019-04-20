Overview of Dr. David Kinscherff, DPM

Dr. David Kinscherff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital.



Dr. Kinscherff works at Foot Health Centers in Maryville, IL with other offices in Jerseyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.