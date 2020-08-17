See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Kipper, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Kipper, MD

Dr. David Kipper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai Med Center

Dr. Kipper works at DAVID A KIPPER MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kipper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vale Psychology Group
    153 S Lasky Dr Ste 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-5206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Kipper, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548290398
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cedars Sinai Med Center
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Kipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kipper works at DAVID A KIPPER MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kipper’s profile.

56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

