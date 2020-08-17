Dr. David Kipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kipper, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kipper, MD
Dr. David Kipper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Cedars Sinai Med Center
Dr. Kipper works at
Dr. Kipper's Office Locations
-
1
Vale Psychology Group153 S Lasky Dr Ste 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 275-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kipper?
The reviews speak for themselves. Over 12 years, Dr. Kipper has treated both me and my children. He is always very responsive and takes great care from minor to major issues. The thing that makes him stand apart is he makes you feel like you are his only patient when he is treating you. I am so thankful that we are in his care.
About Dr. David Kipper, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1548290398
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kipper works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.