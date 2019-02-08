Dr. David Kirn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kirn, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kirn, MD
Dr. David Kirn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kirn works at
Dr. Kirn's Office Locations
-
1
David S. Kirn, M.D. PLLC2376 ALEXANDRIA DR, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 296-3195
- 2 108 Trivette Dr, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (859) 296-3195
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Bluegrass Family Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirn?
Dr. Kirn is the consummate professional. He spent close to 2 hours with me at my initial consult and pre op visit to insure we both had the same expectations and could visualize the outcome. My surgery, a neck and lower face lift, as well as fat grafts, went exceptionally well and he even met me the next day (a Saturday) at his office. I am less than a week post op and am amazed at the transformation. My long time esthetician says she can already tell the results are going to be phenomenal.
About Dr. David Kirn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659484681
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Mc
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirn works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.