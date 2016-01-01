Dr. David Kirtland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirtland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kirtland, MD
Overview
Dr. David Kirtland, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kirtland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirtland?
About Dr. David Kirtland, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1386878155
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirtland accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirtland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirtland works at
Dr. Kirtland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirtland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirtland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirtland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.