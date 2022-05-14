Dr. David Kleiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kleiman, MD
Dr. David Kleiman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He is a fantastic surgeon and has a wonderful bedside manner. Very honest, very human, and makes sure you understand everything that’s going on. He is truly a warm hearted, master surgeon.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1437391125
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Kleiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleiman works at
Dr. Kleiman has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleiman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiman.
