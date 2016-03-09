Dr. David Kleiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kleiman, MD
Dr. David Kleiman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers of Texas - Plano3645 Dallas Pkwy Ste 545, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 440-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Very approachable and knowledgable. Felt very at ease talking to him. Actually kind of a funny guy, and didn't rush me.
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821051285
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Kleiman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiman.
