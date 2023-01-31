Overview of Dr. David Klein, MD

Dr. David Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Kennedy White Orthopaedic Center in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.