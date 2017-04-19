See All Plastic Surgeons in Concord, NC
Dr. David Klein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Concord, NC
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Klein, MD

Dr. David Klein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Dr. Klein works at Renaissance Plastic Surgery in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Plastic Surgery
    398 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 784-4008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2017
    I have been to Dr. Klein for 3 different procedures, he is AWESOME!!! Great work, very professional and nice bedside manor, very honest... Also great staff!!! Anyone looking to have a procedure done, this is the man to see.
    Christina Spence in Concord, NC — Apr 19, 2017
    About Dr. David Klein, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336327428
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • General Surgery - Riverside Methodist Hospitals, Columbus, Ohio
    • Philadelphia General Hospital
    • Ohio State University College of Medicine - M.D.
    • Ohio State University B.S Zoology
    • Plastic Surgery
