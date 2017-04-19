Dr. David Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Klein, MD
Dr. David Klein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
-
1
Renaissance Plastic Surgery398 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 784-4008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
I have been to Dr. Klein for 3 different procedures, he is AWESOME!!! Great work, very professional and nice bedside manor, very honest... Also great staff!!! Anyone looking to have a procedure done, this is the man to see.
About Dr. David Klein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336327428
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- General Surgery - Riverside Methodist Hospitals, Columbus, Ohio
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Ohio State University College of Medicine - M.D.
- Ohio State University B.S Zoology
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.