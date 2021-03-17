Overview of Dr. David Klein, MD

Dr. David Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.