Dr. David Klein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Klein, MD

Dr. David Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Klein works at DAVID M. KLEIN, M.D., OPHTHALMOLOGIST, P.A. in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

    David M. Klein M.d. Ophthalmologist P.A.
    1600 Tamiami Trl Ste 101, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 764-0035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drusen
Stye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 07, 2021
    On March 31, 2021 I saw Dr. Klein in his Port Charlotte FL office with a bad eye infection. His care and concern for my eye problem was extraordinary! He is definitely the best doctor I’ve ever seen and do appreciate all he did to alleviate the pain in my eye. I had been to Fawcett Memorial Hospital ER at midnight the night before and the doctor I saw there for my severe eye pain told me to see Dr. Klein the next day. After explaining this to Dr. Klein’s staff I was given an appointment. They were all very courteous and helpful. We left Port Charlotte after seeing Dr. Klein and traveled by car to our home in East Tennessee. Dr. Klein texted me and checked on me during this trip which took 2 days and told me to see my eye doctor which I did as soon as I got home. I only wish I lived close to Dr. Klein’s office so he could be my permanent eye specialist!
    Della Marshall — Apr 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Klein, MD
    About Dr. David Klein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871609701
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
