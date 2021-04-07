Dr. David Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Klein, MD
Dr. David Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
David M. Klein M.d. Ophthalmologist P.A.1600 Tamiami Trl Ste 101, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 764-0035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On March 31, 2021 I saw Dr. Klein in his Port Charlotte FL office with a bad eye infection. His care and concern for my eye problem was extraordinary! He is definitely the best doctor I’ve ever seen and do appreciate all he did to alleviate the pain in my eye. I had been to Fawcett Memorial Hospital ER at midnight the night before and the doctor I saw there for my severe eye pain told me to see Dr. Klein the next day. After explaining this to Dr. Klein’s staff I was given an appointment. They were all very courteous and helpful. We left Port Charlotte after seeing Dr. Klein and traveled by car to our home in East Tennessee. Dr. Klein texted me and checked on me during this trip which took 2 days and told me to see my eye doctor which I did as soon as I got home. I only wish I lived close to Dr. Klein’s office so he could be my permanent eye specialist!
About Dr. David Klein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871609701
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.