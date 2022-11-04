Dr. David Kleinerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kleinerman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kleinerman, MD
Dr. David Kleinerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kleinerman's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Foundation107 Margaret Ln, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was nervous about the appointment but Dr Kleinerman and his staff explained and guided me through everything thoroughly. Highly recommended.
About Dr. David Kleinerman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114996212
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kleinerman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kleinerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinerman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinerman.
