Dr. David Klem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They completed their fellowship with Endo-Surgery Institute



Dr. Klem works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.