Dr. David Klem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Klem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They completed their fellowship with Endo-Surgery Institute
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group7 Blanchard Cir Ste 104, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 668-0833
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Great doctor! Very kind and compassionate. Gently squeezed my shoulder every time he walked into the room or when he left...it meant the world to me...it was a gesture reassuring me that "all will be ok." Thank you Dr Klem for being so kind in my time of pain.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487628475
- Endo-Surgery Institute
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
