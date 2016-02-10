See All Sports Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. David Kling, MD

Sports Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. David Kling, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Kling works at South Texas Chiropractic in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Chiropractic
    540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 403-2844
  2. 2
    David R. Kling Corp.
    225 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 113, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 332-3730
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Kling, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1326471210
    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kling works at South Texas Chiropractic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kling’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

