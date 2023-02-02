Overview of Dr. David Knesek, DO

Dr. David Knesek, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Knesek works at Motor City Orthopedics in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.