Dr. David Knutson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Knutson works at Dermatology Clinic Of Iowa PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.