Dr. Knutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Knutson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Knutson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Knutson works at
Dermatology Clinic of Iowa PC1815 1st Ave SE Ste 200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 363-0474
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Knutson is awesome! Great Doc!
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
