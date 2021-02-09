Dr. David Kobaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Kobaly, MD
Overview of Dr. David Kobaly, MD
Dr. David Kobaly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Kobaly works at
Dr. Kobaly's Office Locations
David J Kobaly MD & Associates9576 Perry Hwy Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-3130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT. BEEN SEEING HIM FOR 30 YEARS. EXPLAINS EVERTHING.
About Dr. David Kobaly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kobaly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobaly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kobaly can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.